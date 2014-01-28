BERLIN Jan 28 Mercedes-Benz production chief Andreas Renschler is leaving the German carmaker "for personal reasons" with immediate effect, parent Daimler said on Tuesday.

Renschler, who took the job last April after running Daimler's trucks division for years, will be replaced by Markus Schaefer, head of production planning at Mercedes passenger cars, the automaker said in a statement.

"I very much regret that he (Renschler) is leaving the company for personal reasons," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, noting Renschler's contribution to last year's launch of the Mercedes flagship S-Class sedan.

"His broad knowledge of our production business and international experience gathered from his positions in the United States give him excellent qualifications for this job," the CEO said.

A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Daimler narrowed a sales gap with its German premium-car rivals BMW and Volkswagen's Audi last year, thanks to a spate of redesigned compact vehicles. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer dropped to third place in the luxury-sales race behind Audi in 2011. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)