UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 23 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche brushed off concerns about a slowdown in demand for passenger cars in China, saying that clients had been ordering 500 top-of-the-line Mercedes-Maybach limousines a month.
The availability of the new C-Class and demand for compact cars like the GLA will help drive sales in the world's largest car market, Zetsche said.
"We expect sales momentum to continue," Zetsche said in a call to discuss second-quarter earnings on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.