FRANKFURT Oct 24 Daimler has already achieved 70 percent of its planned 2013 cost cuts at its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars division through the end of the third-quarter, finance chief Bodo Uebber said on Thursday.

Uebber told a conference call with reporters that Daimler Trucks, the group's commercial vehicles business, achieved only 60 percent by comparison. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)