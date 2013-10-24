UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 24 Daimler has already achieved 70 percent of its planned 2013 cost cuts at its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars division through the end of the third-quarter, finance chief Bodo Uebber said on Thursday.
Uebber told a conference call with reporters that Daimler Trucks, the group's commercial vehicles business, achieved only 60 percent by comparison. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources