UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STUTTGART, Germany Feb 7 Germany's Daimler said shareholders will see next year that its goal to become the world's largest premium carmaker is realistic, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters on Thursday.
Also, finance chief Bodo Uebber declined to comment on the size of the stake that China Investment Corp holds in Daimler, only revealing that Asian stockholders control just over 3 percent of its shares. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources