FRANKFURT Oct 23 Daimler AG's third quarter operating profit rose 67 percent, in part helped by launches of new models like the best-selling C-Class, which helped the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars buck a trend of slowing demand for passenger cars.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business at Mercedes-Benz Cars, which accounts for about 42 percent of the group total, were up 32 percent to 1.58 billion euros ($2 billion) in the third quarter.

Daimler published final results on Thursday after publishing better-than expected key figures earlier this month.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars unit's return on sales rose to 8.5 percent on the year from 7.3 percent in the third quarter last year.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche cut his forecast for global car market growth this year to 3-4 percent from 4-5 percent, as the Ukraine-Russia crisis dented demand and growth slowed in markets such as Brazil and Argentina.

