STUTTGART Feb 4 Daimler AG's fourth-quarter operating profit rose by 22 percent, lifted by demand for sports utility vehicles and sales of its C-Class model in China, leading the carmaker to hike its dividend.

Daimler said on a group level it expected revenue and earnings before interest and tax from ongoing business will increase slightly in 2016, stopping short of repeating the guidance it had given for 2015, which had been for "significant" growth.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business rose to 3.458 billion euros ($3.83 billion) in the fourth quarter, from 2.824 billion in the year-earlier period just below the 3.486 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars unit's return on sales rose to 8.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

Daimler proposed its highest ever dividend of 3.25 euros per share for 2015.

