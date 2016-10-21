UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 21 Daimler's third-quarter operating profit rose as higher earnings from passenger cars offset falling demand for trucks, helping the group to keep to its guidance for a small increase in full-year profit.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, climbed to 4.01 billion euros ($4.37 billion) in the three months through September, above the 3.8 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
The Stuttgart-based company said the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars rose to 11.4 percent, from 10.4 percent in the year-earlier period, thanks to sales of the new E-class.
Daimler stuck with its forecast for adjusted full-year group EBIT to slightly beat 2015 levels.
($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources