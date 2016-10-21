FRANKFURT Oct 21 Daimler's third-quarter operating profit rose as higher earnings from passenger cars offset falling demand for trucks, helping the group to keep to its guidance for a small increase in full-year profit.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, climbed to 4.01 billion euros ($4.37 billion) in the three months through September, above the 3.8 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Stuttgart-based company said the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars rose to 11.4 percent, from 10.4 percent in the year-earlier period, thanks to sales of the new E-class.

Daimler stuck with its forecast for adjusted full-year group EBIT to slightly beat 2015 levels.

($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)