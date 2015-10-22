UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 22 Daimler expects strong growth in its Chinese deliveries of luxury cars to continue in the fourth quarter and sees a chance for further volume growth in the world's largest auto market in 2016, finance chief Bodo Uebber said.
Sales momentum at the Mercedes-Benz premium division will continue in the October-December period, Uebber said during an earnings call on Thursday, after the Chinese market grew for the first time in six months in September.
Separately, Uebber said he saw no signs in the short term of a truck-market rebound in Brazil. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.