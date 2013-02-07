STUTTGART, Germany Feb 7 German auto maker Daimler forecast earnings this year would be roughly stable after meeting its profit target for 2012 and keeping its dividend flat.

"Earnings are expected to improve in the second half of 2013 compared with the level of the first half," it said in a statement ahead of its annual press conference on Thursday.

Daimler posted a 10 percent drop in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from its ongoing business of 8.1 billion euros ($10.97 billion) in 2012.

($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)