FRANKFURT Oct 27 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) reported weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit as sales of its luxury cars in western Europe were hit by the economic downturn.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 19 percent to 1.97 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in the three months through the end of September, less than the average analyst estimate of 2.21 billion in a Reuters poll.

Car sales growth has been shrinking in Europe, with Germany the only major market in the region to expand in September, and the boom in China that has bolstered German carmakers in recent quarters has tempered to a milder pace for now.

France's PSA Peugeot Citroen this week warned of pricing pressure in a tougher European market that was hurting its profits. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)