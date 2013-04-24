UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 24 Daimler AG : * CFO says good response to new mercedes-benz e-class * CFO says sees potential for better margins for revamped mercedes-benz e-class * CFO says not expecting further structural changes to its business in China,
country is cornerstone of future growth
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources