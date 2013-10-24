FRANKFURT Oct 24 German automotive group Daimler forecast full-year underlying profits would drop about 8 percent, after posting better-than-expected results for the three months through September.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 16 percent to 2.23 billion euros ($3.07 billion) in the third quarter, better than estimates in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and brokerages.

($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)