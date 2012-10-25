FRANKFURT Oct 25 Shares in Daimler
are expected to fall on Thursday after the maker of
Mercedes-Benz cars warned it would miss its earnings forecast
this year, blaming "significantly more difficult market
conditions".
According to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz
at 0626 GMT, the shares were indicated to fall 1.1 percent to
the bottom of Germany's blue-chip DAX index at the
start of trading.
Daimler said late on Wednesday it expects 8 billion euros
($10.4 billion) in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
from its ongoing business in 2012, rather than the original
outlook for flat profits of about 9 billion.
To combat the slump in western Europe's car market, Daimler
said it would cut 2 billion euros in costs by the end of 2014 to
support sagging returns at its core Mercedes-Benz Cars division.
"We remain highly critical of Mercedes' growth strategy,
which in our view has resulted in substantial price pressure and
mistakes," Deutsche Bank analysts said.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)