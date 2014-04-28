STUTTGART, April 28 Daimler's works council in Stuttgart said more than 4,000 employees protested against a management review of German Mercedes dealerships on Monday, fearing that a renewed push to raise profits would result in job losses.

Daimler has been reassessing its network of around 160 "Own Retail" Mercedes stores, which account for about half of car sales in Germany, as it seeks to achieve a 10 percent operating margin for its car division over the medium term.

"We need to be sustainably profitable in sales," Andreas Burkhart, co-head of the Mercedes dealership organisation in Germany, told workers.

Details about what steps Daimler would take to improve profitability have not been finalised, Burkhart said.

Labour unions fear that around 34 Mercedes dealerships in Germany will be sold and that this could cause job losses.

"We need a clear concept, and not just sweeping cuts," Michael Brecht, the top employee representative at Daimler, told workers gathered in Stuttgart on Monday.

Stuttgart police said they counted about 2,500 protesters at a labour rally organised by the works council.

Earlier this month, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the German luxury car maker would cut costs at its premium Mercedes-Benz brand as it seeks to narrow the profitability gap with rivals BMW and Audi.

Automotive retail is a business with inherently low profitability that makes it harder for Daimler to raise its operating margin.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars unit's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 6.2 percent of sales in 2013, lagging Audi's 10.1 percent and BMW's automotive margin of 9.4 percent.

Daimler has been assessing its network of around 160 "Own Retail" Mercedes dealerships, which account for about half of car sales in Germany, as it seeks to achieve a 9 percent operating margin for its car division over the medium term.

Labour unions fear that the 34 Mercedes dealerships in Germany will be sold, opening the door to changing the working terms of other Daimler employees.

Daimler has about 160 outlets in Germany, 34 of which are company dealerships and the rest run by independents.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars unit's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 6.2 percent of sales in 2013, lagging Audi's 10.1 percent and BMW's automotive margin of 9.4 percent. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Mark Heinrich)