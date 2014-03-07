FRANKFURT, March 7 German carmaker Daimler said on Friday it intends to sell its 50 percent stake in its joint venture Rolls-Royce Power Systems Holding to its partner, British engineering company Rolls-Royce.

Daimler said in a statement it was making use of an option to sell, which was agreed with Rolls-Royce in 2011.

Financial terms will be agreed in the coming months, Daimler said, adding it expected a "significant cash inflow" from the deal.