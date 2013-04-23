FRANKFURT, April 23 Daimler plans a large investment to build transmission components in Romania at the site of an existing joint venture in Cugir, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

Daimler's supervisory board is due to lay the groundwork for the investment on Wednesday, the newspaper said.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)