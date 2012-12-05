FRANKFURT Dec 5 Sales of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury brand climbed 5.7 pct to 120,346 vehicles in November, an all-time high for that month, as rising U.S. volumes fully offset a decline in China.

Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt reaffirmed the brand was on track to see record sales this year, adding: "I am particularly pleased about the favourable response to our new vehicles. Above all, the A-Class is developing excellently."

While volumes in the United States rose 13.1 percent to 30,315 vehicles last month, they fell 6.6 percent to 16,876 in China, a key growth market for premium brands.

Larger rivals Audi and BMW have been increasing their vehicle sales in China at double-digit rates, by comparison.