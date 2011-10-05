FRANKFURT Oct 5 Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) reported sales of its Mercedes-Benz brand of luxury cars marked a new high for this year in September thanks to record demand in China, it said on Thursday.

"We will continue to grow in the fourth quarter as well, so we are on track to make 2011 the most successful year in our company's history," Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt said in a statement.

Although volumes sank in Europe, emerging markets continued to show dynamic growth, with Taiwan, Russia, South Korea and India all posting records last month as well.

Smart performed poorly last month, when sales dropped nearly 16 percent in September, bringing the year-to-date growth down to 3.6 percent.

"The Smart ForTwo will significantly surpass its sales target of more than 90,000 units for full-year 2011 and is therefore looking to sell approximately 100,000 vehicles," Daimler added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)