FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Sales of Mercedes-Benz brand
luxury vehicles climbed 7.9 percent in August, parent Daimler
(DAIGn.DE) said on Monday, reaffirming its volume target for
2011 thanks to a forecast strong second half in demand.
"Record sales over the past eight months have created a very
good basis for us to meet our full-year target of selling over
1.35 million Mercedes-Benz cars and Smart ForTwo - that's more
than ever before," said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in
a statement.
While sales rose just a tepid 3.2 percent in China in August
over the previous year's month due to the runout of its C-Class
volume model, volumes jumped 23 percent in Germany as the
facelifted version of the C-Class saloon, coupe and estate were
all available.
