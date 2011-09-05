FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Sales of Mercedes-Benz brand luxury vehicles climbed 7.9 percent in August, parent Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Monday, reaffirming its volume target for 2011 thanks to a forecast strong second half in demand.

"Record sales over the past eight months have created a very good basis for us to meet our full-year target of selling over 1.35 million Mercedes-Benz cars and Smart ForTwo - that's more than ever before," said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement.

While sales rose just a tepid 3.2 percent in China in August over the previous year's month due to the runout of its C-Class volume model, volumes jumped 23 percent in Germany as the facelifted version of the C-Class saloon, coupe and estate were all available. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)