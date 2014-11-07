FRANKFURT Nov 7 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division posted double-digit growth in car sales in October, helped by strong demand for the new C-Class, which boosted sales in Europe, offsetting a slump in the United States.

World-side sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars rose 11.5 percent to 140,941 vehicles, the company said on Friday, driven by a 40 percent jump in sales of the new C-Class sedan, which started to hit showrooms in March.

Sales of the S-Class limousine jumped 60.2 percent, Daimler said.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 9.8 percent in Europe alone, boosted by a 4.5 percent gain in Germany and a 56.3 percent jump in Spain.

Sales in China rose 33.4 percent, and demand in the United States fell 4.9 percent as the new C-Class was just rolled out into showrooms in September. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)