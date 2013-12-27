FRANKFURT Dec 27 Daimler said its Trucks business was close to reaching its vehicle sales target for 2013, selling the most trucks in a year since 2006.

"Shortly before the end of the year, we expect that we will surpass last year's sales figure of 462,000 units," Daimler Trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard said in a statement on Friday, adding it was still too early to make any predictions for 2014.

In the 11 months through November, Daimler Trucks' vehicle sales rose 2 percent to 433,600, buoyed by a 35 percent gain in Brazil to 37,300. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)