* Sixth generation of market leader unfurled in Hamburg
* New S-Class seen as make-or-break vehicle for Mercedes
* Comes with hot-stone massages and 6D technology
By Christiaan Hetzner
HAMBURG, May 15 Germany's Daimler
pulled the covers off its new flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class
luxury saloon on Wednesday, a critical product launch for a
company struggling to make a dent in the lead that rivals BMW
and Audi enjoy in sales and profit.
Hosting over 500 international journalists in the cavernous
halls of an Airbus jet plant in Hamburg and flanked by Alicia
Keyes and the city's symphony orchestra, Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche revealed the first glimpses of a Mercedes that for
decades has served the well-heeled.
"Image-wise the S-Class is the vehicle that most personifies
Mercedes-Benz. If they get it wrong, it could damage the brand
and all the vehicles under it," said Christoph Stuermer,
research director at IHS Automotive in Frankfurt.
"Three generations ago (in 1991) they screwed up the S-Class
and it nearly put the company on the brink, that's how important
a role it plays."
The sixth-generation limousine, which was last reborn eight
years ago, starts at nearly 72,000 euros ($92,600) with tax and
boasts the highest levels of comfort, including air purifiers
for customers in China, the car's biggest market.
Weighing up to 100 kilograms less than the previous model
and boasting the lowest drag resistance in its class, noise and
vibrations are harder than ever to perceive for a passenger.
Particularly if they're enjoying the fully reclining seats,
which massage the back using hot stones.
The S-Class has traditionally served as the showcase for
Daimler's latest technology, including safety features that
Mercedes helped pioneer. The S-Class in 1978 was the first car
in the world to offer anti-lock brakes, for example.
Daimler has already pledged the 6D technology dubbed
"Intelligent Drive" will come standard on the new S-Class. This
employs a battery of sensors, a stereo camera and a proprietary
algorithm to lend the vehicle "eyes" that cover 360 degrees and
automatically adjust handling to the street surface.
"As if you are on a flying carpet," Mercedes sales chief
Joachim Schmidt told reporters.
Analysts estimate such features help Mercedes easily make
double-digit returns on each S-Class sold, though the true
figure is a closely guarded secret.
"We invested massively in the new S-Class ... more Mercedes
than an S-Class isn't possible," Zetsche told reporters, adding
over 500,000 of the last generation were sold.
UNMET PROMISES
Zetsche drove home how closely the future of the group is
linked to the car early last month when he told shareholders
that "we strive to be a sustainably competitive company that not
only produces the S-Class, but which is the S-Class".
He has only a three and half years left on his contract, and
were he to quit now he would leave a legacy marred by unmet
promises and constant profit warnings that contrasted starkly
with record earnings at his rivals.
While Mercedes achieved an operating margin of 7.1 percent
last year, BMW notched up 10.9 percent and Audi
11 percent.
In October, Zetsche scrapped mid-term margin targets that
were supposed to be achieved in 2013, and last month said his
revised full-year guidance from February would also not be met.
Zetsche is banking on an outright success for the S-Class
in order to retake the crown as the world's largest premium
carmaker by 2020 as planned.
He does have some reason to be optimistic; though the
Mercedes brand continues to lose ground to rivals BMW
and Audi in terms of sales volumes and
profitability, the S-Class remained the leader in the luxury
limousine segment in 2012 for the eighth year in a row despite
the impending model changeover.
The car will take on an even more important role now that it
will also replace Daimler's failed Maybach ultra luxury brand at
top of the company's pyramid.
Zetsche revealed in November 2011 that the Maybach brand
would be once more consigned to the dustbin of history in favour
of new S-Class body styles, which are set to grow to six with
the new generation from the current saloon, stretch and coupe
versions.
A larger and longer S-Class, widely expected to be dubbed
"Pullman", will compete head on with Rolls-Royce and Bentley for
the hearts of the super rich.
Mercedes is also reducing fuel consumption and carbon
emissions. The new S300 BlueTec full hybrid requires just 4.4
litres of diesel to travel 100 kilometres and emits 115 grams of
CO2 per km. An upcoming S500 plug-in hybrid will emit less than
75 grams.
S-Class customers are not typically too concerned about
saving on fuel bills.
When asked about the four-cylinder S-Class that is only sold
in Europe, Schmidt described demand as "relatively modest".