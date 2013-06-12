SINDELFINGEN, Germany, June 12 German luxury carmaker Daimler does not expect the current spat between the European Union and China will escalate to include cars, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Wednesday.

The European car industry association (ACEA) signalled on Friday China may look into a complaint about luxury cars imported from the European Union, potentially escalating a trade dispute that started over solar panels. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Harro ten Wolde)