FRANKFURT Feb 21 Daimler AG on Friday said former Volkswagen Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder and Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser have been proposed to join the Stuttgart-based auto and truck maker's supervisory board.

Shareholders still need to formally approve the appointments. Daimler has also proposed to elect Bernd Bohr, former automotive chief at supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, to the supervisory board.

Daimler's annual shareholder's meeting is set to take place on April 9, 2014. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)