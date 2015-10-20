BERLIN Oct 20 Daimler has bent to pressure to use car coolant R1234yf in air-conditioning systems and will phase in carbon dioxide as a refrigerant in some models starting next year.

The German carmaker has for years refused to adopt R1234yf, developed by U.S. conglomerate Honeywell, citing safety risks. Daimler said on Tuesday it will install "specific protective devices" in vehicles that use R1234yf as coolant.

The carmaker's rejection even caused the European Commission to launch legal proceedings against Germany which has backed the Stuttgart-based automaker. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)