* Daimler sells down 4 pct Tesla stake
* Daimler says technological cooperation not impacted
* Stake sale to bring 2014 EBIT gain
* Tesla declines to comment
FRANKFURT, Oct 21 Daimler AG said on
Tuesday it would book a $780 million windfall from selling its 4
percent stake in rival electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
.
The stake sale comes as a surprise, even though the
Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz cars insisted that a
technological cooperation deal between the two carmakers remains
unchanged.
Tesla declined to comment.
In a statement, Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber
said, "We are extremely satisfied with the development of our
investment in Tesla, but it is not necessary for our partnership
and cooperation. For this reason, we have decided to divest of
our shares."
The sale of Daimler's stake in Tesla will result in a cash
inflow of around $780 million, boosting earnings before interest
and taxes by a similar amount for 2014. Proceeds from the stake
sale will be used to strengthen Daimler's operational business,
the automaker said.
A cooperation agreement to supply Mercedes-Benz cars with
Tesla battery technology remains unaffected by the sale, Daimler
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche added.
"Our partnership with Tesla is very successful and will be
continued," he said.
Tesla is supplying electric motors and batteries to Daimler
for its Smart Fortwo electric vehicle (EV) and the new
Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Vehicle.
Last December, Daimler hedged its holding in Tesla against a
possible decline in the EV maker's shares over the next three
years, a step it justified on the grounds that it would help
underline the long-term nature of the partnership.
The abrupt selloff comes amid repeated assurances by senior
Daimler executives including Zetsche that Daimler was interested
in deepening a cooperation with Tesla.
