* JV to have 160,000 vehicle annual production capacity
* Chinese mid and heavy-truck market to grow 25 pct by 2020
* JV will locally produce Mercedes truck engines
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Daimler Trucks (DAIGn.DE),
the world's largest commercial vehicle maker, will tap into a
Chinese truck market expected to grow by a quarter this decade
after receiving approval by regulators to form a joint venture.
Stuttgart-based parent Daimler AG said on Monday that the
Chinese Ministry of Commerce gave its blessing to a deal that
Daimler launched in August 2008 when it first signed a letter of
intent with Beijing Automotive's (BAIC) truck unit Beiqi Foton
Motor Co., Ltd. .
"With our 50 percent stake in Beijing Foton Daimler
Automotive, we are further strengthening our position as an
important player in the China market," said Dieter Zetsche, the
group's chief executive, in a statement.
The German automaker estimates China's market for trucks
weighing over six tonnes will grow to about 1.5 million vehicles
by 2020 versus 1.2 million last year.
With a second truck plant ramping up, the joint venture will
have a total annual production capacity of 160,000 trucks.
Daimler said will contribute its technological expertise to
the joint venture - especially in the area of diesel engines and
exhaust gas systems - so that Chinese emissions limits, ranging
up to the Euro V standard, can be fulfilled.
Localized production of Mercedes-Benz's redeveloped OM 457
trucks engines will be an integral part of future operations at
the joint venture.
BAIC Chairman Xu Heyi said the joint venture between its
truck unit and Daimler formed a new development in a partnership
that already sees Mercees-Benz C-Class and E-Class luxury cars
built in his company's Beijing factory.
"This marks another milestone in the strategic cooperation
between Daimler and BAIC," he said, referring to Beijing Benz
Automotive Co., Ltd., their 50-50 joint venture for cars.
Daimler said Foton sold nearly 105,000 medium and heavy-duty
trucks last year and nearly 66,500 vehicles during the first
half of 2011.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)