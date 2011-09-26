(Adds details, background)

* JV to have 160,000 vehicle annual production capacity

* Chinese mid and heavy-truck market to grow 25 pct by 2020

* JV will locally produce Mercedes truck engines

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Daimler Trucks (DAIGn.DE), the world's largest commercial vehicle maker, will tap into a Chinese truck market expected to grow by a quarter this decade after receiving approval by regulators to form a joint venture.

Stuttgart-based parent Daimler AG said on Monday that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce gave its blessing to a deal that Daimler launched in August 2008 when it first signed a letter of intent with Beijing Automotive's (BAIC) truck unit Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. .

"With our 50 percent stake in Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive, we are further strengthening our position as an important player in the China market," said Dieter Zetsche, the group's chief executive, in a statement.

The German automaker estimates China's market for trucks weighing over six tonnes will grow to about 1.5 million vehicles by 2020 versus 1.2 million last year.

With a second truck plant ramping up, the joint venture will have a total annual production capacity of 160,000 trucks.

Daimler said will contribute its technological expertise to the joint venture - especially in the area of diesel engines and exhaust gas systems - so that Chinese emissions limits, ranging up to the Euro V standard, can be fulfilled.

Localized production of Mercedes-Benz's redeveloped OM 457 trucks engines will be an integral part of future operations at the joint venture.

BAIC Chairman Xu Heyi said the joint venture between its truck unit and Daimler formed a new development in a partnership that already sees Mercees-Benz C-Class and E-Class luxury cars built in his company's Beijing factory.

"This marks another milestone in the strategic cooperation between Daimler and BAIC," he said, referring to Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd., their 50-50 joint venture for cars.

Daimler said Foton sold nearly 105,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks last year and nearly 66,500 vehicles during the first half of 2011. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)