Chevron says to give CEO fewer stock options
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
FRANKFURT, July 27 Daimler has unveiled an electric truck capable of transporting up to 25 tonnes, putting zero-emission vehicles on a par with conventional-engine variants in terms of payload and performance.
So far, the weight and cost of batteries as well as their limited power have prevented electric drives from being used to transport heavy loads.
Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, said on Wednesday electric trucks could be production ready from the start of the next decade, thanks to major advances in battery technology.
Between 1997 and 2025, battery costs are likely to fall by 60 percent, Daimler said. At the same time, the energy density of batteries, and hence their power, will increase by around 250 percent.
The higher energy density of batteries has opened the door for new players to enter the truck market. Electric carmaker Tesla, for example, has said it will unveil a commercial truck next year.
The Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck has an electrically powered rear axle with electric motors directly adjacent to the wheel hubs. A modular lithium-ion battery pack with a total capacity of 212 kilowatt hours provides an operating range of up to 200 kilometres, Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.