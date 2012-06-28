FRANKFURT, June 28 Daimler's trucks division said its Japanese unit Mitsubishi Fuso is on the way to meeting its operating profit margin target of 5 percent.

The trucks unit of carmaker Daimler earlier on Thursday said it aims to achieve 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion) in cost savings and revenue benefits from 2013 with a new efficiency programme. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Victoria Bryan)