WOERTH, Germany Sept 30 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) aims to sell more than 500,000 trucks in 2013, up from 355,000 last year, the luxury carmaker's Chief Executive said on Friday.

CEO Dieter Zetsche also told journalists that the trucks unit would use its plants to capacity until the end of the year and that the order backlog to be cleared in the first quarter of next year was already at a good level. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Ludwig Burger)