BRIEF-Arctic Cat says court rules in favor of the company
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products
WOERTH, Germany, March 13 Daimler Trucks forecast a weak first quarter due to shrinking orders in Europe and the United States with an improvement only expected in the second half, the division's chief said on Wednesday.
Andreas Renschler added, however, that the goal of an 8 percent operating margin originally targeted for 2013 would be delayed by no more than a year.
"It should be achievable in 2014 at the latest," he told reporters at Daimler Truck's annual press conference held in its main manufacturing plant in Woerth near the French border.
European truckmakers are suffering heavily from the ongoing malaise in the euro zone, since demand closely tracks the cross-border trade of goods.
Registrations of new heavy-duty commercial trucks sank 9.4 percent in the European Union last year following big drops in Italy and Spain.
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products
* Says Owens Corning reports death of former chairman and chief executive officer William Boeschenstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Gold held steady on Tuesday, after falling from 3-1/2-month highs in the previous session, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day for more clarity on his economic policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,252.15 per ounce at 0044 GMT. The metal hit its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,263.80 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,252.70. * Investors are look