(Adds detail on announcement, expected demand, background on
rivals)
By Joseph White
DETROIT - Nov 20 The head of Daimler AG's
commercial truck operation told Reuters Friday the
company will invest $375 million at a complex near Detroit to
build diesel engines for medium duty trucks, expanding a
strategy of building and selling trucks, engines, transmissions
and axles as a package.
Daimler had previously expanded its Detroit operations to
produce heavy-duty automatic transmissions, which have been "a
runaway success," Wolfgang Bernhard, head of Daimler's global
commercial truck operations, said ahead of an appearance in
Detroit Friday.
Bernhard said he expects demand for medium and heavy trucks
will be "slightly softer" in North America next year, but should
still be above relatively strong 2014 levels. European demand
will be flat and Brazil will "continue to be very difficult," he
said.
Earlier this week, rival truck maker AB Volvo said it
planned to idle its North American factories for a total of 2.5
weeks in December and January to reduce swelling inventories.
Bernhard said Daimler, which controls about 40 percent of
the U.S. heavy truck market, is not cutting back. Production at
its Detroit engine and transmission factories is still running
around the clock, seven days a week, he said.
Daimler's latest investment in Detroit builds on a strategy
Bernhard has pursued to bring engineering and manufacturing of
the company's commercial trucks under one roof.
Traditionally, especially in North America, heavy truck
makers such as Paccar Inc or Navistar International
Corp have purchased engines, transmissions, axles and
other major components from suppliers such as Cummins Inc
, Eaton Corp PLC, Caterpillar Inc or Dana
Holding Corp.
Government demands to cut carbon dioxide emissions are
putting more pressure on commercial vehicle makers. Bernhard
said Daimler's response will be to design and engineer itself
more of the technology in its vehicles.
"We can perfectly optimize those components to each other to
get the best fuel economy and reliability," he said.
Bernhard said Daimler is also using its own technology to
develop autonomous driving systems for future commercial
vehicles. He said trucks that could drive themselves on open
freeways could be available by 2020. Daimler is testing
autonomous driving technology on heavy trucks in Germany and the
United States.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)