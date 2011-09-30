* Says has good order book until end of Q1 2012
* Targets 8 pct operating margin in trucks arm from 2013
WOERTH, Germany, Sept 30 Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the
largest commercial vehicle maker in the world, said it saw no
trend towards declining global truck demand resulting from the
turmoil in financial markets.
"Some individual markets show a slight drop in their growth
rate, but overall there is no indication that the markets are
fundamentally weakening," said Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche,
on Friday.
"Our plants are fully utilised through the end of the year
and we have a good order backlog for the first quarter of 2012."
Compared with the passenger car market, heavy trucks are
seen as capital goods, so demand fluctuates closely in line with
economic growth.
Truck demand dived after the collapse of investment bank
Lehman Brothers in 2008, and in 2009 factories produced only
half as many vehicles as the previous year.
Daimler aims to deliver some 500,000 trucks in 2013 thanks
in part to the rollout of its new heavy duty flagship, the
Mercedes-Benz Actros, built in Woerth, Germany.
Starting that year, the trucks business is expected to
deliver an 8 percent operating margin over the entire cycle.
"We are already the market leader in the EU with a share of
more than 20 percent, but I am confident there is further upside
potential," Zetsche said.
Asked by reporters what the recent takeover by Volkswagen
(VOWG_p.DE) of German rival MAN SE means for Daimler,
Zetsche said there was potential for MAN together with VW's
other heavy truck brand Scania SCVb.ST to eventually achieve
significant scale effects.
"But we've had these scale effects ourselves for years now
through (Daimler units) Freightliner and then Mitsubishi Fuso,"
Zetsche said.
"For now, it will cost them money and time," he added,
explaining it takes at least 10 years before the really
significant synergies can be achieved by jointly developing and
building trucks and engines.
"It's our job to use that time to ensure that we remain the
leader in the mid to long term," Zetsche said.
