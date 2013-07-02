* Wolfgang Bernhard says unit needs to step up a notch
* Bernhard sticks to target for flat 2013 EBIT
* Sees improvement in truck markets in second half
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, July 2 Daimler's trucks
business needs to considerably improve its performance over the
rest of this year in order to maintain operating profits at last
year's level, the division's new chief said.
A near 70 percent first-quarter drop in the division's
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) had already forced
Daimler Trucks to cut its forecast in April for a rise in
profits this year, with that cut coming just six months after
its last profit warning.
"We continue to expect EBIT will be of the same magnitude as
last year. It's clear that if we want to achieve that we
seriously need to step it up a notch in the coming quarters to
compensate for the weak start," Wolfgang Bernhard told reporters
at its test site in Woerth, southwest Germany, in remarks made
on Monday.
Daimler Truck's reported operating profit last year fell to
1.71 billion euros from 1.88 billion in 2011, with the operating
margin slipping to 5.5 percent from 6.5 percent.
"It's business as usual, the next profit warning is
indicated," DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet said in a research
note on Tuesday following Bernhard's comments.
After an 18 percent increase in new orders to 212,000 trucks
in the first five months of this year and a bottoming-out in
western Europe, Daimler expects a slight improvement in the
global truck markets in the second half.
The 52-year-old Bernhard, who took over in April after three
years managing production and procurement at luxury car unit
Mercedes, said he would focus efforts on implementing his
predecessor's plan to raise annual profits by 1.6 billion euros
($2.1 billion) by the end of next year.
About 70 percent of this should come from cost cuts while
the remainder would stem from additional revenue generated
through its aftersales business with spare parts and services.
"We're not yet satisfied at the moment (with current
efforts)," Bernhard said, explaining that he would look to slash
production and material costs by adopting best practices from
the Mercedes car business.
"Modular building blocks (in the manufacturing process) is a
topic that we have to implement much more forcefully in the
trucks business. There the auto industry is miles ahead -
miles," the manager explained.
To do so, Bernhard aims to create the same high level of
commonality in the mechanics and electronics of its truck
chassis and driver cabins that Daimler Trucks already has
achieved in its drivetrains, where the use of shared parts among
engines or transmissions can reach 80 to 90 percent.
When asked whether he might increase the size of the overall
programme, he said: "We won't raise the 1.6 billion-euro bar
higher."
However, Bernhard said for next year it was still uncertain
as to whether the markets would return to the levels necessary
to achieve an 8 percent operating profit margin.
Shares in Daimler were trading 0.6 percent higher at 47.02
at 0902 GMT, slightly outperforming slight gains in the European
auto sector index.
($1=0.7671 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)