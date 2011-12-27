FRANKFURT Dec 27 Daimler
expects its truck unit to grow in 2012 and is confident it can
cope with any difficulties that may arise from economic turmoil.
"We're keeping a close eye on the overall economic
situation. To date, we expect Daimler Trucks to post another
global sales increase in 2012," Daimler Trucks chief Andreas
Renschler said in a statement on Tuesday, adding he expected
demand in Japan and North America to pick up.
"Although the general economic situation creates
uncertainties for the truck business in Europe, we're
nevertheless prepared for all types of cyclical developments and
can react flexibly as needed."
Renschler told Reuters last week he saw a tough year ahead
for truck markets as the euro zone debt crisis rattles its
customers and makes the economic outlook for the region
uncertain.
Daimler generates more than a quarter of its revenues at its
trucks business, the world's No.1 player in a sector which is
closely linked to the health of the economy and fluctuations in
international trade.
