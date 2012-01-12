FRANKFURT Jan 12 Daimler Trucks
will hire 1,200 new workers by September in North
Carolina to add a second shift at its largest Freightliner
vehicle manufacturing plant and boost staff at a nearby
components plant.
Freight volume is back up to pre-crisis levels, and vehicle
fleets are now being gradually replaced after not having been
modernized for several years, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The demand growth particularly benefits heavy-duty
long-haulage trucks, creating backorders as long as six months
for the Freightliner Cascadia model," Daimler added.
Staffing levels at Freightliner's Cleveland, North Carolina,
plant will rise to over 2,700 from approximately 1,600 as a
result of the move. Another 100 jobs will be added at a
components and logistics plant in nearby Gastonia.
The Cleveland plant builds Class 8 heavy-duty truck models
like the Cascadia, Columbia and the Argosy.
Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) said it sold almost 55
percent more vehicles than last year, bringing its market share
to 32.7 percent as of October.
In response to increased demand for Freightliner and Western
Star brand trucks, DTNA had already increased its workforce by
around 3,000 employees at various truck manufacturing facilities
in the U.S. and Mexico last year.
DTNA competes most closely with Volvo's Mack
brand, Paccar's Kenworth and Peterbilt as well as
Navistar's International marque.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)