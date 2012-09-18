UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOVER, Germany, Sept 18 Daimler's global sales of commercial trucks rose 20 percent in the first eight months through August thanks mainly to rising demand, the company said on Tuesday during the biennial truck show in Hanover.
"Thanks to the new Mercedes-Benz Actros in particular, demand remains stable even in the contracting Western European market. Around 10,000 new Actros trucks are already on the road, one-third of them as Euro VI variants," said Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler. (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources