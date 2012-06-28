FRANKFURT, June 28 Daimler's truck unit on Thursday said it aims to achieve 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion) in cost savings and revenue benefits from 2013 with a new efficiency programme.

Daimler said around 30 percent of this amount will come from an additional sales push in core markets and the remaining 70 percent from reducing production and procurement costs as well as efficiencies from economies of scale. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)