BRIEF-Agility Health says Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG $1,089,928.10
* Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG a total of $1,089,928.10
FRANKFURT, June 28 Daimler's truck unit on Thursday said it aims to achieve 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion) in cost savings and revenue benefits from 2013 with a new efficiency programme.
Daimler said around 30 percent of this amount will come from an additional sales push in core markets and the remaining 70 percent from reducing production and procurement costs as well as efficiencies from economies of scale. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Casino groups vying for position in potentially lucrative market