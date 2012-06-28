UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
FRANKFURT, June 28 Daimler's trucks unit sees the global market for trucks rising by 3.6 percent annually in the medium-term and by 4 percent in the long term, a presentation unveiled on Thursday showed.
For 2012 Daimler Trucks said it is confident of achieving 2012 sales clearly above the 426,000 vehicles that were attained in 2011. Daimler Trucks targets sales of 500,000 units in 2013 and 700,000 by 2020. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.