FRANKFURT, June 28 Daimler's trucks unit sees the global market for trucks rising by 3.6 percent annually in the medium-term and by 4 percent in the long term, a presentation unveiled on Thursday showed.

For 2012 Daimler Trucks said it is confident of achieving 2012 sales clearly above the 426,000 vehicles that were attained in 2011. Daimler Trucks targets sales of 500,000 units in 2013 and 700,000 by 2020. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)