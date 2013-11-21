FRANKFURT Nov 21 German car and truck maker Daimler said on Thursday it was investing an additional 300 million euros ($404 million) to extend the sales and production networks of its Asian trucks businesses from 2014 to 2018.

Daimler had already said in May it was bundling Japanese truckmaker Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Indian business Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to lift synergies.

