UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 21 German car and truck maker Daimler said on Thursday it was investing an additional 300 million euros ($404 million) to extend the sales and production networks of its Asian trucks businesses from 2014 to 2018.
Daimler had already said in May it was bundling Japanese truckmaker Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Indian business Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to lift synergies.
($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources