STUTTGART, Germany, July 2 Daimler's industry-leading commercial vehicles arm expects results in the second quarter to exceed those in the first three months of the year, Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Reuters on Monday.

"Our incoming orders (in Europe) are stable," he said, adding "we don't see a worst-case scenario."

Earlier Daimler Trucks reaffirmed this year's operating profit would at least match the 1.88 billion euros ($2.39 billion) made in 2011. ($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann)