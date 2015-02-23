FRANKFURT Feb 23 Daimler expects to sell more than 500,000 trucks this year, mainly thanks to growing demand in the United States, trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard said on Monday.

"We want to sell significantly more than 500,000," Bernhard said about sales this year, adding that this amounts to 5 percent growth or more compared with last year, thanks to increased demand in Indonesia, India and the United States. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)