BRIEF-Abivax initiates clinical trial (ABX464-005) to evaluate effect of ABX464 on HIV-reservoirs in HIV patients
* Initiates clinical trial (ABX464-005) to evaluate the effect of ABX464 on HIV-reservoirs in HIV patients
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Daimler is investing $1.3 billion to expand production capacity for Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The move includes investments in a new body shop and an upgrade of logistics and information technology systems and will create 300 new jobs, Daimler said in a statement on Friday.
Mercedes-Benz produced more than 232,000 vehicles at its U.S. plant in 2014, and is on track to exceed 300,000 vehicles in 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Initiates clinical trial (ABX464-005) to evaluate the effect of ABX464 on HIV-reservoirs in HIV patients
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.