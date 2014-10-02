(Adds UAW confirmation of plan to create union local, Daimler
no comment)
By Bernie Woodall and Jan Schwartz
DETROIT/BERLIN Oct 2 The United Auto Workers
and two German labor groups on Friday will announce plans to
work together to organize Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
plant workers in Alabama, sources close to one of the German
labor groups said on Thursday.
The move would be similar to efforts by the UAW and German
labor to organize the Volkswagen AG plant in
Tennessee.
The UAW hopes to eventually represent Daimler workers in
Alabama in negotiations with the luxury automaker. There are
about 2,500 full-time and 1,000 temporary workers at the
Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Daimler works council chief Michael Brecht along with top
UAW and German union IG Metall officials will announce the
alliance in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon, sources said. The
UAW confirmed an announcement would take place on Friday but did
not elaborate.
Reuters reported last week that the groups would work
together and that Brecht, who is also deputy chairman of the
German luxury automaker, would meet with UAW officials in
Alabama.
This week, the UAW said it has signed a letter to work in
alliance with IG Metall and the Volkswagen global works council
to help the UAW organize the VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The U.S. union has fostered its alliance with IG Metall
since 2009 when the UAW's president was Ron Gettelfinger and
throughout Bob King's four-year term that ended in June when
current President Dennis Williams took office.
Williams will appear on Friday with Brecht and Joerg
Hofmann, vice president of IG Metall and a member of the Daimler
supervisory board, the UAW said.
The Detroit-based UAW sees the alliance with IG Metall and
the works council labor groups at Daimler and VW as the best way
to organize the German-owned plants in the U.S. South.
A Daimler spokeswoman on Thursday declined to comment.
Daimler officials in the past have said the company would
not recognize the UAW without the vote of a majority of the
Alabama plant's workers.
Harley Shaiken, labor professor at the University of
California-Berkeley, said he believed "important elements of
what the UAW and Volkswagen have done in Chattanooga, the UAW
wlll seek to do in Alabama. One big difference ... is that
Mercedes has not moved into this the way that Volkswagen has."
After it lost an election to represent VW workers in
Tennessee in February, the UAW formed a union local for VW
workers in Chattanooga. UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel
last week said that Local 42 in Chattanooga now has more than
half the hourly workers at the VW plant as members.
Casteel confirmed that the U.S. union will follow suit and
create a union local in Alabama for Daimler workers and that the
new local would lead the effort to organize workers over time.
Analyst Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive
Research in Michigan said this appears to be the UAW's method
for organizing in the South.
"It's a patient, long-term strategy to put down roots in the
communities," she said. "When local union leadership is drawn
from the local workforce, it negates the 'outsider' view of the
UAW."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Jan Schwartz in
Berlin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)