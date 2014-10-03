Oct 3 The United Auto Workers on Friday announced the formation of UAW Local 112 for hourly workers at Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, and confirmed it will work with two German labor groups to organize the plant.

The American union's efforts at the plant will be similar to a strategy it employed for the Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Local 42 was established in July.

The UAW has failed in past attempts to organize a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the U.S. South.

The announcement was made at a news conference at a hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, near the Mercedes-Benz plant. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)