FRANKFURT/DETROIT, Sept 26 Daimler's works council boss will travel to the carmaker's factory in Alabama, United States, to explore possibilities for improving worker representation at a plant that is a key target for the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

The Tuscaloosa plant has no formal union representation and is the subject of a membership push by the UAW, which is losing ground in its Detroit heartland and wants to gain a foothold in foreign-owned plants in the U.S. south.

Daimler said on Friday works council chief Michael Brecht, who is also deputy chairman of the German luxury automaker, would meet with the UAW. The trip will take place in the coming weeks, a spokeswoman for Daimler's works council said on Friday.

Organised labour in Germany as well as the UAW have been pushing for the Tuscaloosa plant, which makes vehicles for Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand, to have workers' representation.

"He (Brecht) is convinced that the employees in the company need to have their interests represented by having their voice heard. Together with German union IG Metall, he will evaluate how the UAW can be supported in their efforts," the spokeswoman said, without elaborating.

The UAW wants to organise foreign carmakers' U.S. plants to increase its membership, which has fallen about 40 percent in the past decade to about 390,000.

In June, the UAW said it was working on a plan to organise workers at Tuscaloosa. And last month, it said it had nearly enough members at a Volkswagen factory in Tennessee to force the German carmaker to recognise it as exclusive bargaining agent for the plant.

Reached on Friday, Gary Casteel, the UAW's Secretary-Treasurer and Brecht's deputy on Daimler's World Employee Committee, said: "Michael Brecht and I have a strong, close relationship and we at the UAW consider him a close ally."

He would not elaborate on the union's plans at Tuscaloosa, but said he looked forward to a close relationship with Brecht as the UAW attempts to expand support for the American union at the Alabama plant.

At Daimler and other large German corporations, labour representatives have half the seats on the supervisory board, giving them enough clout to influence management board appointments and major decisions such as changes in production.

Daimler said last year it saw no need for a German-style works council at Tuscaloosa, but that management would remain neutral and leave the decision to workers whether to organise themselves -- a stance it reiterated on Friday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Mark Potter)