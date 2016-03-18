FRANKFURT, March 18 Ride-hailing service Uber has placed a large order for cars with Germany's Daimler, Manager Magazin reported on Friday.

Citing sources at both companies, the magazine said that Uber had placed a long-term order for at least 100,000 Mercedes S-Class cars.

Uber is particularly interested in autonomous driving vehicles, the magazine reported, adding that such cars are expected to be available after 2020.

Daimler declined to comment. Representatives for Uber in Germany were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jan Schwartz; Editing by David Goodman)