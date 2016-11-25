FRANKFURT Nov 25 Luxury carmaker Daimler
will continue to sell diesel-powered vehicles in the
United States, in contrast to German rival Volkswagen
, it said on Friday.
"There is currently no decision nor are there considerations
to withdraw diesel from the U.S.", a company spokesman said,
denying a report from weekly magazine Der Spiegel, which had
said the carmaker would cease to sell such cars next year.
Daimler's sales of diesel powered cars account for less than
one percent of its Mercedes brand's car sales in the United
States, he added.
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would drop diesel vehicles in
the United States and refocus on sport utility and electric
vehicles, as the automaker looks to reboot strategy for its core
brand in the Americas in the wake of a damaging diesel emissions
cheating scandal.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)