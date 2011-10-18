FRANKFURT Oct 18 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Tuesday said it had dismissed Ernst Lieb, the head of Mercedes-Benz U.S.A, with immediate effect and gave no reasons for the move.

Herbert Werner will stand in as interim chief, a spokesman for the Stuttgart-based auto and truck maker said.

Mercedes-Benz USA posted record sales of almost 24,000 vehicles in September, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, helped by its new C-Class model designed to attract younger customers buying their first Mercedes.

In the first nine months of 2011, its sales in the United States were up 10.3 percent. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)