BRIEF-GM sets quarterly dividend of $0.38/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 18 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Tuesday said it had dismissed Ernst Lieb, the head of Mercedes-Benz U.S.A, with immediate effect and gave no reasons for the move.
Herbert Werner will stand in as interim chief, a spokesman for the Stuttgart-based auto and truck maker said.
Mercedes-Benz USA posted record sales of almost 24,000 vehicles in September, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, helped by its new C-Class model designed to attract younger customers buying their first Mercedes.
In the first nine months of 2011, its sales in the United States were up 10.3 percent. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 9.91 percent passive stake in Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kkln0x) Further company coverage:
* Hertz global holdings inc -on february 3, amended a number of its and its subsidiaries' revolving credit facilities and financing arrangements