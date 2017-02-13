UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
FRANKFURT Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling cars under the Smart brand with combustion engines to focus on electric cars, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a letter that Mercedes-Benz USA sent to dealerships.
Dietmar Exler, head of Mercedes-Benz USA, said in his letter that the sale of Smart cars with combustion engines would stop in September, the paper reported in its Tuesday edition.
It added that the carmaker would sell battery-powered versions of its Fortwo and Fortwo convertible models.
Daimler was not immediately available for comment.
Mercedes-Benz USA sold 6,211 Smart cars last year, compared with global sales of Smart branded vehicles of 144,479. Daimler's group deliveries, including its premium Mercedes brand, stood at 2.1 million in 2016. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly